REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of 792,081 SF Industrial Property in Metro Charlotte

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

Phase I of Rock Hill Commerce Center totals 792,081 square feet across two industrial buildings in Rock Hill, S.C.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Phase I of Rock Hill Commerce Center in Rock Hill, roughly 30 miles southwest of Charlotte. A MetLife Investment Management client acquired the 792,081-square-foot property, which comprises two industrial buildings, for an undisclosed price. Patrick Nally, Pete Pittroff, Dave Andrews and Michael Scarnato of JLL represented the seller, Strategic Capital Partners, in the transaction. Completed earlier this year, Phase I of Rock Hill Commerce Center was fully leased at the time of sale to Power Technique North America and Logistics Plus. Buildings A and B comprise 294,092 square feet and 497,989 square feet, respectively.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  