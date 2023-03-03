JLL Arranges Sale of 792,081 SF Industrial Property in Metro Charlotte

Phase I of Rock Hill Commerce Center totals 792,081 square feet across two industrial buildings in Rock Hill, S.C.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Phase I of Rock Hill Commerce Center in Rock Hill, roughly 30 miles southwest of Charlotte. A MetLife Investment Management client acquired the 792,081-square-foot property, which comprises two industrial buildings, for an undisclosed price. Patrick Nally, Pete Pittroff, Dave Andrews and Michael Scarnato of JLL represented the seller, Strategic Capital Partners, in the transaction. Completed earlier this year, Phase I of Rock Hill Commerce Center was fully leased at the time of sale to Power Technique North America and Logistics Plus. Buildings A and B comprise 294,092 square feet and 497,989 square feet, respectively.