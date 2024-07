ROSWELL, GA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Roswell Market Center, an 82,029-square-foot retail center located in the northern Atlanta suburb of Roswell. Tenants at the property, which was built in 1990, include AutoZone, Dollar Tree, Subway and AT&T.

Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Andrew Kahn of JLL represented the seller, Sterling Organization, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.