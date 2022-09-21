REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of 85-Acre Industrial Development Site in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

MOUNT POCONO, PA. — JLL has arranged the sale of an 85-acre industrial development site in Mount Pocono, located in the northeastern part of the state. The buyer, Newland Capital Group, will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse and distribution center at the site and has already secured an undisclosed tenant for a full-building lease. Completion of the facility, which will feature four drive-in doors and parking for 359 trailers and 426 cars, is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024. Jeff Lockard, Ryan Barros and Kevin Lammers of JLL represented Newland Capital in the land deal. The trio also worked with Casey Mungo of DAUM Commercial to arrange the sale and negotiate the lease. Steve Cooper, also with JLL, represented the land seller.

