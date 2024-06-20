Thursday, June 20, 2024
Rivertown Commons rises seven stories.
JLL Arranges Sale of 96-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Stillwater, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

STILLWATER, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale and financing of Rivertown Commons, a 96-unit Section 8 affordable seniors housing community situated along the St. Croix River in Stillwater. The seven-story building totals 55,800 square feet. Amenities include a game room, library and private garden patio. Josh Talberg and Doug Childers of JLL represented the seller, Dominium Management, and procured the buyer, an investment firm that specializes in affordable and workforce housing. The buyer plans to refresh the units and common areas in addition to extending the existing affordability restrictions. C.W. Early, Ken Dayton and Pat McMullen of JLL arranged acquisition financing through Freddie Mac.

