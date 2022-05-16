JLL Arranges Sale of Accent Edgewood Apartments in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TENN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Accent Edgewood, a 236-unit, mid-rise multifamily community in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood of Nashville. JLL represented the seller, Westplan Investors, in the transaction. PassiveInvesting.com acquired the Class A asset for an undisclosed price. Accent Edgewood features units with luxury finishes, including high ceilings, energy-efficient lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, vinyl and hardwood flooring, full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets and large windows. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, resort-style pool, pet washing spa, bark park, bicycle storage, sky lounge, coffee bar, coworking space and a recording room.
Located at 2165 Nolensville Pike near downtown Nashville, Accent Edgewood is situated near the redevelopment of the May Hosiery and Nashville Warehouse Co., a 150,000-square-foot creative office and outdoor music venue. The community also has immediate access to the recently opened Geodis Park, Nashville Soccer Club’s MLS stadium, which is the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States by seating capacity (30,109 seats).