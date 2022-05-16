REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of Accent Edgewood Apartments in Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

PassiveInvesting.com acquired Accent Edgewood for an undisclosed price. JLL represented the seller, Westplan Investors, in the transaction.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Accent Edgewood, a 236-unit, mid-rise multifamily community in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood of Nashville. JLL represented the seller, Westplan Investors, in the transaction. PassiveInvesting.com acquired the Class A asset for an undisclosed price. Accent Edgewood features units with luxury finishes, including high ceilings, energy-efficient lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, vinyl and hardwood flooring, full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets and large windows. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, resort-style pool, pet washing spa, bark park, bicycle storage, sky lounge, coffee bar, coworking space and a recording room.

Located at 2165 Nolensville Pike near downtown Nashville, Accent Edgewood is situated near the redevelopment of the May Hosiery and Nashville Warehouse Co., a 150,000-square-foot creative office and outdoor music venue. The community also has immediate access to the recently opened Geodis Park, Nashville Soccer Club’s MLS stadium, which is the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States by seating capacity (30,109 seats).

