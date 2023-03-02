JLL Arranges Sale of Food Lion-Anchored Shopping Center in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — JLL has arranged the sale of Wakefield Crossing, a 75,927-square-foot shopping center in Raleigh anchored by Food Lion. An entity doing business as Wakefield Wellons purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Tom Kolarczyk led the JLL team that represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Located at 13200 Falls of Neuse Road, Wakefield Crossing’s tenant roster includes Tuesday Morning, Subway, Dante’s Italiano, Wakefield Tavern and Wake Health Medical Group. Food Lion has been an anchor of the shopping center since 2001 and occupies 50 percent of its gross leasable area.