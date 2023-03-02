REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of Food Lion-Anchored Shopping Center in Raleigh

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Retail, Southeast

Food Lion has been an anchor of Wakefield Crossing since 2001 and occupies 50 percent of the shopping center's gross leasable area.

RALEIGH, N.C. — JLL has arranged the sale of Wakefield Crossing, a 75,927-square-foot shopping center in Raleigh anchored by Food Lion. An entity doing business as Wakefield Wellons purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Tom Kolarczyk led the JLL team that represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Located at 13200 Falls of Neuse Road, Wakefield Crossing’s tenant roster includes Tuesday Morning, Subway, Dante’s Italiano, Wakefield Tavern and Wake Health Medical Group. Food Lion has been an anchor of the shopping center since 2001 and occupies 50 percent of its gross leasable area.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  