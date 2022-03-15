REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of Galleria Edina Shopping Mall in Suburban Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

Galleria Edina is 99 percent leased.

EDINA, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Galleria Edina in the Minneapolis suburb of Edina. The sales price was $150 million, according to Twin Cities Business. The 398,585-square-foot shopping mall is 99 percent leased to tenants such as Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Lululemon, Peloton, Tory Burch, Pottery Barn, Bluemercury, Warby Parker, Coach, Shinola and more. Danny Finkle, Barry Brown, Dave Monahan, Amy Sands, Cameron Pittman, Matt Hazelton and Cory Villaume of JLL represented the undisclosed seller. Local investor group 70th Street Properties LLC was the buyer. Park State Bank provided acquisition financing.

