JLL Arranges Sale of Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center in Snellville, Georgia

SNELLVILLE, GA. — JLL has arranged the sale of Presidential Commons, a 264,271-square-foot shopping center located in Snellville, a northeast suburb of Atlanta. Kroger anchors the property, which was 89 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants at the center include Petco, Ulta Beauty, Burlington, Five Below and Aaron’s.

SITE Centers sold the property to Sterling Organization for an undisclosed price. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan, Andrew Michols and Anton Serafini of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.