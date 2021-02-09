JLL Arranges Sale of Mixed-Use Marina in Miami

Monty’s Coconut Grove features a 111-slip marina, a 30,535-square-foot boutique office and retail building and Monty’s Raw Bar, a 750-seat restaurant that has been around for 50 years.

MIAMI — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Monty’s Coconut Grove, a fully leased mixed-use marina in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood. Also known as Bayshore Landing, the property features retail, office and restaurant. Manny de Zárraga, Luis Castillo, Ted Taylor and Kim Flores of JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Aligned Bayshore Marina LLC. Suntex Ventures LLC purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

Dallas-based Suntex Ventures is a real estate firm focused on the ownership of marina properties.