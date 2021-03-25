REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of New 1.1 MSF Bulk Distribution Center Near Savannah

Georgia International Trade Center

Georgia International Trade Center’s (GITC) Building 2B is a 1.1 million-square-foot bulk distribution center in the Savannah suburb of Rincon.

RINCON, GA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Georgia International Trade Center’s (GITC) Building 2B, a 1.1 million-square-foot bulk distribution center in the Savannah suburb of Rincon. Britton Burdette, Patrick Nally, Matt Wirth and Dennis Mitchell of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Stonemont Financial Group and The Davis Cos., in the transaction. Invesco Real Estate purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

The cross-dock building is situated on 76.6 acres at 2008 Trade Center Blvd. within the broader, fully occupied GITC. Building 2B is less than 10 miles from Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal. Additionally, the property is located close to Interstates 16 and 95 and features access to every major destination east of the Mississippi River via two Class I railroads.

