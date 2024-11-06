JLL Arranges Sale of New 1.1 MSF Industrial Building Near Charleston

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. — JLL has arranged the sale of Building D within Camp Hall Commerce Center, a 6,800-acre industrial park in the Charleston industrial market. The 1.1 million-square-foot facility is located at 2274 Volvo Car Drive in Ridgeville and was fully leased to an unnamed global car manufacturer at the time of sale.

Completed in 2023, the cross-dock building features 40-foot clear heights, 208 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, 84 dock levelers, 847 auto parking spaces and 804 trailer storage spaces.

Rockpoint, a Boston-based real estate private equity firm, and Portman Industrial sold the property to Stockbridge for an undisclosed price. JLL represented the sellers in the transaction.