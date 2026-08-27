JLL Arranges Sale of Open-Air Retail Center in Land O’ Lakes, Florida

LAND O’ LAKES, FLA. — JLL has arranged the sale of The Hub at Bexley, an open-air retail center located at 16954 Focus Loop in Land O’Lakes, about 20 miles north of Tampa. Jorge Portela, Danny Finkle and Jacob Wise of JLL represented the seller, Center Connect Development, which delivered The Hub at Bexley in 2023.

CenterSquare Investment Management purchased the property for an undisclosed price. The 50,000-square-foot retail center, which is designed in a village setting, was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including BellaBrava, Stillwaters Tavern and TREK Bikes.