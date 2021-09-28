JLL Arranges Sale of Publix-Anchored Retail Center in Metro Huntsville for $19.2M

Madison Commons is a 75,340-square-foot shopping center in Madison.

MADISON, ALA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $19.2 million sale of Madison Commons, a 75,340-square-foot shopping center in Madison.

JRW Realty represented the buyer, ExchangeRight. Brad Peterson, Whitaker Leonhardt, Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan, Andrew Michols and Michael Brewster of JLL represented the seller, Michael Collard Properties.

Completed in 2018, Publix anchors the property, which is currently 92 percent occupied. Other national and regional tenants include Easy Vet Clinic, Golden China, ATI Physical Therapy, Goodwill, Primp and Posh Nail and Pita Mediterranean. Located at 300 Hughes Road, the asset sits at the intersection of Hughes and Brows Ferry roads less than two miles from U.S. Highway 72.