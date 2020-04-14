REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center Near Atlanta

Five Forks Corner was 89 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Publix, Pak Mail, Marco’s Pizza, Fitness 19, Mathnasium, Farmers Insurance, Sun City Tanning and Lush Nail Spa.

LILBURN, GA. — JLL has arranged the sale of Five Forks Corner, an 88,646-square-foot, Publix-anchored shopping center in Lilburn. The property was 89 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Pak Mail, Marco’s Pizza, Fitness 19, Mathnasium, Farmers Insurance, Sun City Tanning and Lush Nail Spa. The shopping center is situated at 4045 Five Forks Trickum Road SW, 24 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta in Gwinnett County. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Mike Allison of JLL represented the seller, DLC Management Corp., in the transaction. Atlanta-based Branch Properties LLC purchased the asset for an undisclosed amount.

