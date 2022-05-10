REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of Stocking 51 Mixed-Use Campus in Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Mixed-Use, Southeast, Tennessee

Stocking 51 was originally built in 1927 as the Belle Meade Hosiery Mill.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — JLL has arranged the sale of Stocking 51, a five-building adaptive reuse campus in Nashville’s The Nations neighborhood. The buyer, an institutional investor advised by Stockbridge, purchased the property, which was originally built in 1927 as the Belle Meade Hosiery Mill. Richard Reid, Ryan Clutter and Huston Green of JLL, along with Trent Yates of Sagemont Real Estate, represented the seller, Vintage South Development, and procured the buyer. The sales price was not disclosed. Situated on a 6.2-acre site, the property is now roughly two-thirds creative office space and one-thirds retail space. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to coworking providers, tech and financial services firms, interior designers, restaurants and fitness users.

