JLL Arranges Sale of Stony Point Fashion Park Shopping Center in Richmond

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Stony Point Fashion Park, a 396,961-square-foot, open-air shopping center in Richmond. David Monahan, Cameron Pittman, Jordan Lex, Jimmy Appich and Spotty Robins of JLL represented the seller, a receiver acting pursuant to a receivership order entered by the Circuit Court of the City of Richmond. Second Horizon Capital acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Opened in 2003, Stony Point Fashion Park is anchored by Dillard’s and an 83,600-square-foot Saks Fifth Avenue. The center is also home to RH, Tiffany & Co., Brooks Brothers, Anthropologie, Latitude Seafood, P.F. Chang’s, CMX CineBistro, Vineyard Vines, Talbots, Fleming’s Steakhouse, Eggspectation and LensCrafters.

Located on 45 acres at 9200 Stony Point Parkway, the property is situated 10 miles from downtown Richmond and 22.4 miles from Richmond International Airport.