JLL Arranges Sale of Two-Building Office Portfolio in Downers Grove, Illinois

Corridors I and II span 301,606 square feet.

DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Corridors I and II, a two-building office portfolio totaling 301,606 square feet in the Chicago suburb of Downers Grove. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in the late 1990s, the properties are located at 2651 and 2655 Warrenville Road with immediate access to I-88 and I-355. The five-story buildings are fully leased to tenants such as Huntington, Oak Street Health and Citgo. Amenities include a fitness center, conference facility, deli, tenant lounge and parking garage. Patrick Shields, Sam DiFrancesca, Jaime Fink, Jeff Bramson and Bruce Miller of JLL represented the seller, Soundview Real Estate Partners. The team also procured the buyer, Group RMC.

