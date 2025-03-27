Thursday, March 27, 2025
Pictured is the 393-unit Go Store It self-storage facility in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The facility traded as part of a portfolio of five self-storage facilities totaling roughly 340,000 net rentable square feet of space across 2,327 units.
JLL Arranges Sale of Two Self-Storage Facilities Totaling 721 Units in Rhode Island

by Taylor Williams

EAST PROVIDENCE AND HOPE VALLEY, R.I. — JLL has arranged the sale of two self-storage facilitiestotaling 721 units in Rhode Island that are operated under the Go Store It brand. The properties are located at 3346 Pawtucket Ave. in East Providence and 1115 Main St. in Hope Valley and offer climate- and non-climate-controlled space. Matthew Wheeler, Adam Roossien, Brian Somoza and Steve Mellon of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Madison Capital Group and affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management, in the transaction. Griffin Guthneck, also with JLL, led a team that arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the purchase, which was part of a larger, 2,327-unit portfolio deal that included three facilities in Houston. The buyer was not disclosed.

