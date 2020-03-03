JLL Arranges Sale of Vacant 67,949 SF Office Building in South Charlotte

Originally built in 1984 and renovated in 1996, the building is situated at 5815 Westpark Drive, seven miles south of downtown Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JLL has arranged the sale of a vacant, 67,949-square-foot office building in Charlotte’s Montclaire South neighborhood. Little Architecture occupied the space through 2019. Originally built in 1984 and renovated in 1996, the building is situated at 5815 Westpark Drive, seven miles south of downtown Charlotte. The buyer, Conshohocken, Pa.-based Exeter Property Group, plans to renovate the two-story building. Plans include outdoor common areas, building automation systems and a complete exterior reskin, offering expanded glass window lines and a modern curb-appeal. The project is expected to deliver and be ready for occupancy by the end of this year. Chris Lingerfelt, Zack Drozda and Ryan Clutter of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Fred Knapp internally represented the buyer. The sales price and expected costs for the renovation were not disclosed.