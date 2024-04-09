Highwoods Sells 338,000 SF Rexwoods Medical Office Campus in West Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Highwoods Properties Inc. has sold Rexwoods, a medical office campus in west Raleigh spanning 380,000 square feet. The eight-building park is located across from University of North Carolina REX Hospital.

Highwoods sold the campus to two separate buyers, one of which acquired seven buildings with plans to continue to operate them as clinics while the other buyer bought a building with plans to redevelop the asset. The buyers and sales price were not disclosed. The seven properties were built or acquired by Highwoods between 1982 and 1998, and three of them were recently renovated.

Mindy Berman, Ryan Clutter, Daniel Flynn, Teddy Hobbs, Woody Flythe and Landon Weaver of JLL represented Highwoods and procured the buyers in the two transactions. Anthony Sardo and Ward Smith of JLL arranged acquisition financing for one of the buyers.