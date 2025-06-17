JLL Arranges Two Construction Takeout Loans Totaling $114M for EDEN Living BTR Projects in Florida

WEST MELBOURNE AND JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — JLL has arranged $114 million in bridge loans on behalf of BTR developer EDEN Living to refinance existing construction debt on two Florida properties. The package includes a $70 million loan for the 373-unit EDEN at Heritage Lakes in West Melbourne and a $44 million loan for the 265-unit EDEN at Kendall West in Jacksonville. The direct lender of the construction takeout loans was not disclosed.

Both properties were developed in 2024. Max La Cava, Melissa Quinn, Rob Rothaug and Jade Starkey of JLL arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower.