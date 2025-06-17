Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
EDEN Living has secured bridge loans for two properties, including Edens Heritage Lakes in West Melbourne, Fla. (pictured)
DevelopmentFloridaLoansSeniors HousingSoutheast

JLL Arranges Two Construction Takeout Loans Totaling $114M for EDEN Living BTR Projects in Florida

by John Nelson

WEST MELBOURNE AND JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — JLL has arranged $114 million in bridge loans on behalf of BTR developer EDEN Living to refinance existing construction debt on two Florida properties. The package includes a $70 million loan for the 373-unit EDEN at Heritage Lakes in West Melbourne and a $44 million loan for the 265-unit EDEN at Kendall West in Jacksonville. The direct lender of the construction takeout loans was not disclosed.

Both properties were developed in 2024. Max La Cava, Melissa Quinn, Rob Rothaug and Jade Starkey of JLL arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower.

You may also like

Oldham Goodwin Breaks Ground on 150-Room Hotel in...

Gayle Benson to Acquire 27-Story Office Tower in...

IPA Secures $77.3M Construction Financing for Industrial Facility...

Stonemont Financial Sells 234,133 SF Distribution Center in...

Legacy Realty Negotiates Sale of 132,737 SF Shopping...

Partnership Breaks Ground on $75M Academic Project in...

Nauset Construction Completes Phase II of Multifamily Conversion...

Bond Cos. Breaks Ground on Multi-Phase Multifamily Project...

Design Teamwork Makes the Active Adult Dream Work,...