REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Two Loans Totaling $16.8M for Refinancing of Mid-Atlantic Industrial Portfolio

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast, Pennsylvania

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — JLL has arranged two loans totaling $16.8 million for the refinancing of a portfolio of three industrial properties that are located in the Lehigh Valley cities of Upper Macungie and Allentown and the coastal New Jersey city of Toms River. The portfolio totals 258,123 square feet across six buildings. Jon Mikula, Michael Klein, Michael Pagniucci and Carlos Silva of JLL placed the nonrecourse, fixed-rate loans with Minnesota Life Insurance Co. on behalf of the borrower, Denholtz Properties.

