JLL Brokers $1.7M Sale of Property Net Leased to Starbucks in Hammond, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

The single-tenant building was constructed last year.

HAMMOND, IND. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $1.7 million sale of a 2,100-square-foot property net leased to Starbucks in Hammond near Chicago. Constructed in 2019, the single-tenant building features a drive-thru. It is located at 906 Indianapolis Blvd. Alex Sharrin and Nicholas Kanich of JLL represented the seller, Luke Land LLC. A Maryland-based private buyer purchased the asset in a 1031 exchange.