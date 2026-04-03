Saturday, April 4, 2026
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Washington-Center-Denver-CO
Washington Center in Denver offers 50,445 square feet of retail space.
AcquisitionsColoradoRetailWestern

JLL Arranges $10.2M Sale of Washington Center Retail Property in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Washington Center, a shopping center located at 812-858 E. 120th Ave. and 11874-11890 Washington St. in Denver. Northglenn LLC sold the property to a local investment firm for $10.3 million. At the time of sale, the 50,445-square-foot center was 92 percent leased with 19 tenants across 21 suites. Current tenants include CSL Plasma, Smashburger, Subway and established local businesses. Jason Schmidt and Austin Snedden of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Rob Bova of JLL arranged a fixed-rate loan from a bank for the buyer.

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