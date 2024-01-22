JLL Brokers $11.2M Sale of Distribution Facility in Santa Fe Springs, California

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of a warehouse and distribution facility, located at 10329 Painter Ave. in Santa Fe Springs, a suburb southeast of Los Angeles.

An affiliate of Zurich Alternative Asset Management sold the asset to Sterling Investors LP for $11.2 million.

The 42,725-square-foot property features 30-foot clear heights, six dock-high doors, one grade-level door and an 82-foot truck court. At the time of sale, the building was fully leased to a single tenant.

Mark Detmer, Chad Solomon, Makenna Peter, Cameron Driscoll and Luke McDaniel of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.