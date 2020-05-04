REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $11.2M Sale of Industrial Building in West Hartford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

141-south-west-hartford

The property is located at 141 South St.

WEST HARTFORD, N.J. — JLL has arranged the $11.2 million sale of a 111,507-square-foot industrial building in West Hartford. Located at 141 South St., the light industrial warehouse was completed in 1990 and features 22-foot clear heights, 16 loading docks, 10 drive-in doors and a 20 percent office finish. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to nine tenants. Jordan Avanzato and Marc Duval led a JLL team that represented the seller, LM Real Estate Partners, in the transaction.  A private investor purchased the asset.

