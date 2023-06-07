Wednesday, June 7, 2023
XSport Fitness anchors the 123,519-square-foot property.
JLL Brokers $11.5M Sale of Retail, Industrial Building in Skokie, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

SKOKIE, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $11.5 million sale of a 123,519-square-foot retail and industrial building in Skokie. Built in 1976 and renovated in 2013, the property is located at 3450 W. Touhy Ave. XSport Fitness is the anchor tenant at the fully occupied building. Other tenants include Skokie Cash & Carry and Howard Packaging. The property features three interior docks, four drive-in doors, an 84-space parking garage and a clear height of 30 feet. Michael Nieder of JLL represented the seller, CenterPoint Properties Trust. Skokie-based Bernard Capital Investment Partners was the buyer.

