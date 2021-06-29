REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $110M Sale of Mallory Square Apartments in Rockville, Maryland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Multifamily, Southeast

Mallory Square

Mallory Square totals 330,117 rentable square feet and includes a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as 1,600 square feet of retail space leased to Dunkin’.

ROCKVILLE, MD. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $110 million sale of Mallory Square, a 365-unit mid-rise apartment community in Rockville. Walter Coker, Brian Crivella, Robert Jenkins and Bill Gribbin of JLL represented the seller, Woodfield Development, which sold the property to Nuveen Real Estate.

Mallory Square totals 330,117 rentable square feet and includes a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as 1,600 square feet of retail space leased to Dunkin’. Community amenities include three private courtyards totaling 25,000 square feet, a lounge with a grilling area, sun shelf with pool, media center with a TV, fire pits, 24-hour fitness center and a yoga studio with ballet barre.

Located at 15251 Siesta Key Way, the property is situated in Maryland’s Interstate 270 Biotechnology and Life Sciences Corridor, which is a medical testing and research cluster that features The National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute and The Food and Drug Administration.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews