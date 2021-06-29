JLL Brokers $110M Sale of Mallory Square Apartments in Rockville, Maryland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Multifamily, Southeast

Mallory Square totals 330,117 rentable square feet and includes a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as 1,600 square feet of retail space leased to Dunkin’.

ROCKVILLE, MD. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $110 million sale of Mallory Square, a 365-unit mid-rise apartment community in Rockville. Walter Coker, Brian Crivella, Robert Jenkins and Bill Gribbin of JLL represented the seller, Woodfield Development, which sold the property to Nuveen Real Estate.

Mallory Square totals 330,117 rentable square feet and includes a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as 1,600 square feet of retail space leased to Dunkin’. Community amenities include three private courtyards totaling 25,000 square feet, a lounge with a grilling area, sun shelf with pool, media center with a TV, fire pits, 24-hour fitness center and a yoga studio with ballet barre.

Located at 15251 Siesta Key Way, the property is situated in Maryland’s Interstate 270 Biotechnology and Life Sciences Corridor, which is a medical testing and research cluster that features The National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute and The Food and Drug Administration.