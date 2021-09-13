REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $114M Sale of 1.5 MSF Distribution Center in Metro Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

ConAgra Brands occupies the 180-acre property.

FRANKFORT, IND. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of a 1.5 million-square-foot distribution center in the Indianapolis-area community of Frankfort for $114 million. The facility was completed in 2015 as a build-to-suit for food and beverage maker ConAgra Brands, which fully occupies the property. Building features include a clear height of 34 feet, 125 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, 853 trailer parking stalls and 10 rail docks serviced by CXS and Norfolk Southern. John Huguenard and Kurt Sarbaugh of JLL represented the seller, Founders Properties LLC. W. P. Carey purchased the 180-acre property.

