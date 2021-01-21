REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $115M Sale of BB&T Center Office Tower in Uptown Charlotte

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

Current tenants at BB&T Center include Truist Financial Corp., AIG, TekSystems, AeroTek and RingCentral.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JLL has brokered the sale of BB&T Center, a 22-story, 568,646-square-foot office tower in Uptown Charlotte. The sales price was not disclosed, although the Charlotte Business Journal reported the asset sold for $115 million. The seller, Arden Group, acquired the asset in 2017 and completed a $10.5 million renovation that included adding a 5,200-square-foot amenity center, tenant lounge and a 1,800-square-foot outdoor deck. Additional improvements included a new lobby and storefront renovation at Overstreet Mall, the primary entrance to the building. Current tenants include Truist Financial Corp. (the result of a merger between BB&T and SunTrust), AIG, TEKsystems, AeroTek and RingCentral. Chris Lingerfelt and Ryan Clutter of JLL represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?
Jan
28
Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook: What’s Ahead for 2021?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  