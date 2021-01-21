JLL Brokers $115M Sale of BB&T Center Office Tower in Uptown Charlotte

Current tenants at BB&T Center include Truist Financial Corp., AIG, TekSystems, AeroTek and RingCentral.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JLL has brokered the sale of BB&T Center, a 22-story, 568,646-square-foot office tower in Uptown Charlotte. The sales price was not disclosed, although the Charlotte Business Journal reported the asset sold for $115 million. The seller, Arden Group, acquired the asset in 2017 and completed a $10.5 million renovation that included adding a 5,200-square-foot amenity center, tenant lounge and a 1,800-square-foot outdoor deck. Additional improvements included a new lobby and storefront renovation at Overstreet Mall, the primary entrance to the building. Current tenants include Truist Financial Corp. (the result of a merger between BB&T and SunTrust), AIG, TEKsystems, AeroTek and RingCentral. Chris Lingerfelt and Ryan Clutter of JLL represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction.