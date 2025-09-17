Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Whole Foods Market anchors Uptown Boca. Other tenants include Life Time Fitness, REI, HomeSense and Sephora.
JLL Brokers $118.5M Sale of Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping Center in Boca Raton, Florida

by John Nelson

BOCA RATON, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $118.5 million sale of Uptown Boca, a 194,927-square-foot shopping center located at 9536-9704 Glades Road in Boca Raton. Whole Foods Market anchors the property, which was fully occupied at the time of sale to tenants including Life Time Fitness, REI, HomeSense and Sephora.

Danny Finkle, Jorge Portela and Kim Flores of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Schmier Property Group, Giles Capital Group, Rosemurgy Properties and Wheelock Street Capital. The buyer was Stockbridge Capital Group. Uptown Boca also features 456 luxury apartment units that were not included in the transaction.

