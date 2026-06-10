JLL Brokers $12.1M Sale of Shopping Center in Fort Collins, Colorado

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $12.1 million sale of Drake Crossing, a 56,214-square-foot retail center located at 2100 W. Drake Road Fort Collins. The three-building shopping center was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to a mix of local and national tenants, including Subway, Joseph’s Hardware Store, Intersect Brewery and Poudre Pet & Feed Supply.

Alpine Investment Group sold the asset to Big Ben Funds and CAMCRE in an off-market transaction. Jason Schmidt and Austin Snedden of JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the seller in the transaction.