Wednesday, June 10, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Drake-Crossing-Fort-Collins-CO
Drake Crossing in Fort Collins, Colo., features 56,214 square feet of retail space that is 96 percent leased to a mix of local and national tenants, including Subway, Joseph’s Hardware Store, Intersect Brewery and Poudre Pet & Feed Supply.
AcquisitionsColoradoRetailWestern

JLL Brokers $12.1M Sale of Shopping Center in Fort Collins, Colorado

by Amy Works

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $12.1 million sale of Drake Crossing, a 56,214-square-foot retail center located at 2100 W. Drake Road Fort Collins. The three-building shopping center was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to a mix of local and national tenants, including Subway, Joseph’s Hardware Store, Intersect Brewery and Poudre Pet & Feed Supply.

Alpine Investment Group sold the asset to Big Ben Funds and CAMCRE in an off-market transaction. Jason Schmidt and Austin Snedden of JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the seller in the transaction.

You may also like

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 184-Unit Active Adult Complex...

SkyWalker Buys 73,747 SF Office Building in North...

Cravey Real Estate Arranges Sale of 13,014 SF...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 114-Unit Highrailer Apartments in...

SJC Ventures Buys Former Macy’s at Harford Mall...

Berkadia Arranges $52.4M Sale of Multifamily Community in...

CBRE Brokers $34M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in...

EQT Real Estate Divests of 275,243 SF Industrial...

Cove Capital Investments Acquires 72,013 SF Shopping Center...