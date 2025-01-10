Friday, January 10, 2025
Bridgepoint Shopping Center in San Mateo, Calif., totals 231,700 square feet.
JLL Brokers $127M Sale of Bridgepointe Shopping Center in San Mateo, California

by Amy Works

SAN MATEO, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $127 million sale of Bridgepointe Shopping Center in San Mateo, roughly 20 miles south of San Francisco. Originally developed in 1988 and renovated in 2023, the 231,700-square-foot property spans 23.7 acres. Tenants at the center, which was fully leased at the time of sale, include Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, Nordstrom Rack, Total Wine & More, Chick-fil-A, Five Below and The Container Store.

Eric Kathrein, Daniel Tyner, Geoff Tranchina, Greg Lvovich, Warren McClean and Danny Finkle of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, Nuveen Real Estate, in the transaction. Additionally, JLL procured the buyer, a joint venture between Sterling Organization and Cohen & Steers, and secured acquisition financing.

