Academy Sports + Outdoors anchors Collierville Crossing in Collierville, Tenn.
AcquisitionsRetailSoutheastTennessee

JLL Brokers $12M Sale of Shopping Center in Metro Memphis

by John Nelson

COLLIERVILLE, TENN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $12 million sale of Collierville Crossing, a 94,331-square-foot shopping center located in Collierville, roughly 30 miles outside of Memphis. Academy Sports + Outdoors anchors the property, which was built in 2004. Other tenants at the center include La Hacienda, Sakura Japanese Restaurant, America’s Best Contacts and Eyeglasses, Sports Clips and Direct General Insurance.

Desco Group and Affinius Capital sold the property to an entity doing business as RCG-Collierville VII LLC. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Andrew Michols of JLL represented the sellers in the transaction.

