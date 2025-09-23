JLL Brokers $13.8M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Fairview Park, Ohio

FAIRVIEW PARK, OHIO — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $13.8 million sale of Fairview Centre, a 147,602-square-foot shopping center in the Cleveland suburb of Fairview Park. The grocery-anchored property consists of three buildings that are nearly 90 percent occupied by Giant Eagle, which has a 30-year tenure at the center. Additional tenants include Dollar Tree, Onyx Gyms, Goldfish Swim School, UPS and the American Cancer Society. Michael Nieder and Brian Page of JLL represented the seller, Lamar Cos. Axiom Realty purchased the asset.