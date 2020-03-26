REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $13.8M Sale of Two Multifamily Properties in Manhattan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

The adjacent buildings are located at 1364-1268 York Ave.

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has brokered the $13.8 million sale of two multifamily buildings in the Lennox Hill neighborhood of Manhattan. The five-story building at 1364 York Ave. is a 9,180-square-foot property that features 18 residences and two ground-floor retail spaces totaling 608 square feet, which are occupied by Orlando News and Jamil Liquors. The five-story building at 1368 York Avenue is a 11,191-square-foot property that features 19 residences and two ground-floor retail spaces totaling 4,184 square feet, which are occupied by JSK Produce and Green Produce. Guthrie Garvin and Tom Gammino led a JLL team that represented the seller, Caro Enterprises, in the deal. The buyer was undisclosed.

