JLL Brokers $13M Sale of Frito-Lay Industrial Portfolio in Four Midwest States

MINNEAPOLIS — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $13 million sale of an 18-property industrial portfolio totaling 105,500 square feet across four Midwest states. The majority of the buildings are in Minnesota, while three are in Iowa, two are in Wisconsin and one is in North Dakota. The properties were constructed between 2007 and 2021 as build-to-suit facilities for Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo. Matt Hazelton and Cory Villaume of JLL represented the seller, Ebert Construction. Essjay Investment Co. was the buyer.