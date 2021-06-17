JLL Brokers $14.4M Sale of New Sprouts-Leased Property in Estero, Florida

The Sprouts store is located at 19990 S. Tamiami Trail in metro Fort Myers.

ESTERO, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $14.4 million sale of a freestanding, single-tenant grocery store in Estero leased to Sprouts Farmers Market. Michael Brewster, Brad Peterson and Tommy Isola of JLL represented the seller, Brentwood, Tenn.-based developer GBT Realty, in the transaction. An undisclosed private investor purchased the property.

The property is adjacent to a Walmart and is located close to a Texas Roadhouse, 9 Thai-Sushi and an Aldi. The 29,896-square-foot store is 14 miles from Fort Myers. Sprouts opened the Estero location in 2020.