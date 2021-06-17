REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $14.4M Sale of New Sprouts-Leased Property in Estero, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Sprouts

The Sprouts store is located at 19990 S. Tamiami Trail in metro Fort Myers.

ESTERO, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $14.4 million sale of a freestanding, single-tenant grocery store in Estero leased to Sprouts Farmers Market. Michael Brewster, Brad Peterson and Tommy Isola of JLL represented the seller, Brentwood, Tenn.-based developer GBT Realty, in the transaction. An undisclosed private investor purchased the property.

The Sprouts store is located at 19990 S. Tamiami Trail in metro Fort Myers. The property is adjacent to a Walmart and is located close to a Texas Roadhouse, 9 Thai-Sushi and an Aldi. The 29,896-square-foot store is 14 miles from Fort Myers. Sprouts opened the Estero location in 2020.

