JLL Brokers $14.5M Sale of Distribution Center in Suburban Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota

The 102,994-square-foot property is located at 8175 Jefferson Highway in Maple Grove.

MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $14.5 million sale of a 102,994-square-foot distribution center located at 8175 Jefferson Highway in the suburban Minneapolis community of Maple Grove. The single-tenant property is triple net leased to GAF Materials LLC, a roofing manufacturer. David Berglund and Colin Ryan of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between PCCP and Capital Partners. An affiliate of Boston-based STAG Industrial Inc. purchased the asset.