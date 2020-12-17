REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $14.5M Sale of Distribution Center in Suburban Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota

The 102,994-square-foot property is located at 8175 Jefferson Highway in Maple Grove.

MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $14.5 million sale of a 102,994-square-foot distribution center located at 8175 Jefferson Highway in the suburban Minneapolis community of Maple Grove. The single-tenant property is triple net leased to GAF Materials LLC, a roofing manufacturer. David Berglund and Colin Ryan of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between PCCP and Capital Partners. An affiliate of Boston-based STAG Industrial Inc. purchased the asset.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  