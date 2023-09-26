Tuesday, September 26, 2023
JLL Brokers $14.7M Sale of Office Building in Montvale, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MONTVALE, N.J. — JLL has brokered the $14.7 million sale of a 119,089-square-foot office building in the Northern New Jersey community of Montvale. The two-story building sits on a 16.5-acre site at 5 Paragon Drive and houses amenities such as a cafeteria and a fitness center. Jeremy Neuer, Jose Cruz and Kevin O’Hearn of JLL represented the seller, Dallas-based Nessel Development, in the transaction. The buyer was Exclusive Management, an investment firm based in New York’s Hudson Valley region. The building was 76 percent leased at the time of sale.

