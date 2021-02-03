JLL Brokers $140M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Indiana, Ohio

STAG Industrial purchased this 764,177-square-foot distribution center in Fort Wayne.

INDIANA AND OHIO — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of 12 industrial properties spanning approximately 3 million square feet in Cleveland, Fort Wayne and Bloomington for nearly $140 million. John Huguenard, Sean Devaney, Kurt Sarbaugh and Peter Moriarty of JLL represented the seller, Raith Capital Partners. Plymouth Industrial REIT purchased 10 buildings totaling 2.1 million square feet in the greater Cleveland area. The assets are 90 percent leased. STAG Industrial Inc. acquired the 764,177-square-foot facility in Fort Wayne. The building is fully leased to a supplier of parts and components to the recreational vehicle industry. Lastly, Legacy Investing LLC purchased the 125,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Bloomington. It is fully leased to a healthcare and pharmaceutical company.