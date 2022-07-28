JLL Brokers $145M Sale of 200 Park Place Office Building in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

The office building at 200 Park Place in Houston totals 206,943 square feet. The property was built in 2020.

HOUSTON — JLL has brokered the $145 million sale of 200 Park Place, a 206,943-square-foot office building in Houston’s River Oaks neighborhood. Completed in 2020, the 15-story building features a ninth-floor amenity level with a tenant lounge, conference center and 6,000-square-foot outdoor landscaped terrace. The building also houses an upscale sushi restaurant on the ground floor. Jeff Hollinden, Kevin McConn, Marty Hogan and Rick Goings of JLL represented the seller, Stonelake Capital Partners, a development and investment firm with offices in Texas and Atlanta, in the transaction. At the time of sale, 200 Park Place was fully leased, with JLL and Buckeye Partners serving as the anchor tenants.