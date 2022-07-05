JLL Brokers $157.8M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Sun Belt

Pictured is an undisclosed property within the 1.3 million-square-foot sold portfolio. Taurus Investment Holdings purchased the portfolio from Summit Real Estate Group.

ATLANTA — JLL has brokered the sale of an industrial portfolio in the Sun Belt totaling nearly 1.3 million square feet across 12 individual buildings. Taurus Investment Holdings LLC purchased the assets from Summit Real Estate Group for $157.8 million. Dennis Mitchell, Trent Agnew and Louis Castillo of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. The portfolio includes Creekside Distribution Center in East Point, Ga.; Peachtree Nortech in Peachtree Corners, Ga.; Maggie Boulevard in Orlando; West Bay Corporate Center and Metropointe Commerce Center in North St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Corporate Center Fannin I in Houston. The portfolio was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to public and private companies, including Raytheon, Iron Mountain and DAP Americas.