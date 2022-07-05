REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $157.8M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Sun Belt

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

Pictured is an undisclosed property within the 1.3 million-square-foot sold portfolio. Taurus Investment Holdings purchased the portfolio from Summit Real Estate Group.

ATLANTA — JLL has brokered the sale of an industrial portfolio in the Sun Belt totaling nearly 1.3 million square feet across 12 individual buildings. Taurus Investment Holdings LLC purchased the assets from Summit Real Estate Group for $157.8 million. Dennis Mitchell, Trent Agnew and Louis Castillo of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. The portfolio includes Creekside Distribution Center in East Point, Ga.; Peachtree Nortech in Peachtree Corners, Ga.; Maggie Boulevard in Orlando; West Bay Corporate Center and Metropointe Commerce Center in North St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Corporate Center Fannin I in Houston. The portfolio was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to public and private companies, including Raytheon, Iron Mountain and DAP Americas.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  