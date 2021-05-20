REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $16.2M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Building Near Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — JLL has arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail building located within Talavi Town Center in Glendale. The property traded for $16.2 million.

A global discount department and grocery store tenant occupies the 33,300-square-foot property, which is situated on 3.4 acres at 5845 W. Bell Road.

Adam Friedlander and Patrick Dempsey of JLL Capital Markets Investments Sales Advisory team represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The name of the buyer was not released.

