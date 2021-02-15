JLL Brokers $16.4M Sale of Retail Building Leased to Home Depot in Bloomfield, New Jersey

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — JLL has brokered the sale of a 128,715-square-foot, single-tenant retail building in the Northern New Jersey community of Bloomfield that is triple-net leased to The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) on a long-term basis. Home Depot has occupied the property, which sits on an 11-acre tract adjacent to the Garden State Parkway, since 1994. Benderson Development purchased the asset from New York-based Acadia Realty Trust for $16.4 million. Jose Cruz, J.B. Bruno, Kevin O’Hearn, Michael Oliver, Steve Simonelli and Jordan Altman of JLL brokered the deal