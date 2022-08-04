JLL Brokers $17.4M Sale of Apartment Building in Downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Freshwater Apartments in downtown Milwaukee for $17.4 million. The 76-unit apartment building is situated within Freshwater Plaza in the Harbor District. Built in 2017, Freshwater Apartments features studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 635 square feet. Amenities include a clubroom, rooftop terrace, heated indoor parking garage and bike storage. The community also features 16,645 square feet of retail space that is home to T-Mobile, UPS and Jimmy John’s. Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Jaime Fink of JLL represented the seller, Wangard Partners Inc. Bender Cos. was the buyer.
