JLL Brokers $17.4M Sale of Manokeek Village Center in Metro D.C.

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Retail, Southeast

ACCOKEEK, MD. — JLL has brokered the $17.4 million sale of Manokeek Village Center, a 74,470-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Accokeek. Bill Moylan, Jordan Lex and Daniel Naughton of JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, The JCR Cos. Evan Park of JLL arranged a 10-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer, AmCap Necessity Retail Fund LLC.

Completed in 2003, Manokeek Village Center is 96 percent leased to Giant, along with a mix of other tenants, including Starbucks and Advance Auto Parts. The site has a potential expansion and development opportunity with an undeveloped 1.3-acre pad site included in the sale. Manokeek Village Center is situated on 15.8 acres at 7025 Berry Road.