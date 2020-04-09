JLL Brokers $18.2M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has brokered the $18.2 million sale of a development site located at 167 N. 1st St. in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. The buyer, Los Angeles-based developer Gemini Rosemont Commercial Real Estate, plans to develop a multifamily property on the site. The lot currently houses a 13,867-square-foot warehouse with 17-foot ceilings that was constructed in 1920. Gemini plans to demolish the warehouse before beginning ground-up construction. No further details of the development plan were disclosed. Brendan Maddigan and Stephen Palmese led a JLL team that represented the seller, Stanislaw Rys/Kevsta Inc.