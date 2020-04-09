REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $18.2M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Brooklyn

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has brokered the $18.2 million sale of a development site located at 167 N. 1st St. in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. The buyer, Los Angeles-based developer Gemini Rosemont Commercial Real Estate, plans to develop a multifamily property on the site. The lot currently houses a 13,867-square-foot warehouse with 17-foot ceilings that was constructed in 1920. Gemini plans to demolish the warehouse before beginning ground-up construction. No further details of the development plan were disclosed. Brendan Maddigan and Stephen Palmese led a JLL team that represented the seller, Stanislaw Rys/Kevsta Inc.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
9
Webinar: Student Housing CEOs on the Impact of COVID-19
Apr
14
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare and Medical Office Real Estate
Apr
14
Webinar: How Seniors Housing Operators Recruit and Retain Caregivers During COVID-19
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business