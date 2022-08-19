REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $18.5M Sale of Ivy Walk Retail Center in Smyrna, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast

Ivy Walk in Smyrna, Ga., was 91 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Muss & Turner’s, South City Kitchen, First Watch, Natural Body Spa and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

SMYRNA, GA. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $18.5 million sale of Ivy Walk, a 42,499-square-foot neighborhood retail center located in the north Atlanta suburb of Smyrna. Brad Buchanan, Jim Hamilton and Andrew Kahn of JLL represented the seller, MRE Properties, in the transaction. The buyer was South Coast Commercial LLC. Ivy Walk was built in 2004 and was 91 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Muss & Turner’s, South City Kitchen, First Watch, Natural Body Spa and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

