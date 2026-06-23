Tuesday, June 23, 2026
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The Lex rises four stories and totals 124,925 square feet.
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaOffice

JLL Brokers $18.5M Sale of Office Building in Shoreview, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

SHOREVIEW, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $18.5 million sale of The Lex, a 124,925-square-foot office building in the Twin Cities suburb of Shoreview. Renovated in 2023, The Lex rises four stories. Managed by Eagle Ridge Partners, the property is currently 95 percent leased to a variety of tenants in the financial services, healthcare and technology industries. The Lex is positioned within the Shoreview Corporate Center, a mixed-use redevelopment that is home to three luxury apartment communities and two additional office properties. Colin Ryan and David Berglund of JLL represented the seller, Shoreview Ridge Office LLC. The buyer was not disclosed.

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